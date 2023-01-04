FIR against 2 policemen for molesting woman in UP's Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): Two policemen have been accused of molesting a woman in the Naubasta police station area here. An FIR has been registered against the accused.

The accused policemen have been identified as Head Constable Hariom and Head Constable Shushant.

The woman has alleged that the two policemen barged into her house and molested her.



Additional DCP South Ankita Sharma said, "The woman has informed that two policemen on duty at Dial 112 at the Lalpur intersection of the Naubasta police station area, forcibly entered her house and molested her. The woman tried to push the policemen away and run, after which they chased her."

The policemen were in an inebriated state, the victim alleged.

"The police have taken an application from the woman for registering an FIR. Legal action will be taken in the matter under relevant sections," added ADCP Ankita Sharma. (ANI)

