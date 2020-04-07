FIR against 2 Tablighi Jamaat members for defecating in Delhi quarantine centre

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against two persons associated with the Tablighi Jamaat for allegedly defecating openly on the second floor here in Narela quarantine centre, where COVID-19 patients are being treated, Delhi Police said.

The cleaning staff of the centre has filed the complaint against Mohammad Fahd (25) and Adnam Zahir (18), who are residents of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the FIR, 'the routine sanitation staff reported that some passengers passed latrine in front of a room on March 31.'

"During routine sanitation, staff for cleaning has reported that some passengers passed latrine in front of room number 212 on second floor. One of the employees has reported this and House Keeping Supervisor has forwarded the same. The persons residing on the said floor namely Mohammad Fahd (25) and Adnam Zahir (18) are the suspects of the above said act and not following the instruction of health department/government and helping the spread of novel coronavirus and put the life of people at risk and jeopardise the entire containment measure," the FIR said.

"Therefore you are hereby requested to lodge an FIR against the under the relevant provision of IPC, the Disaster Management Act 2005 and the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897," it said.

Acting on the same, the police registered the FIR and investigation is underway.

In Delhi, 523 people have tested positive for coronavirus, including 19 cured and discharged and seven deaths, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

