FIR against 50 for violating Section 144 in Gautam Buddha Nagar

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): A first information report (FIR) has been registered against around 50 people belonging to a political party for violating Section 144 and lockdown norms, said Ranvijay Singh, ADCP, Gautam Buddha Nagar.

"Yesterday, we received information that some 50 to 60 people, belonging to a political party are standing on the expressway, violating Section 144 and lockdown norms. An FIR has been registered against around 50 people under relevant sections. The investigation is underway," said Singh.

"Some buses were also parked near them. The Regional Transport Office (RTO) team checked and seized two of these buses as they were defaulters," he added. (ANI)

