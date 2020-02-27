FIR against AAP councillor Tahir Hussain for killing IB officer

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): An FIR was registered against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain for allegedly murdering Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma.

The FIR was registered at Dayalpur Police Station based on the complaint of Sharma's father Ravinder Kumar.

Along with Section 302 (punishment for murder), the FIR also mentions Section 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Delhi Police have also sealed a factory belonging to Hussain in the North-East Delhi's Khajoori Khaas area.

Earlier, family members of Sharma had alleged that a few people who were pelting stones from the building belonging to Hussain in Chand Bagh, had killed Sharma.

His body was recovered from North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area here on Wednesday.

Ankit's father Ravinder Kumar has stated that his son was attacked while he was returning from duty.

At least 38 people including a police Head Constable and Sharma have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in the North-East Delhi. (ANI)