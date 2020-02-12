FIR against actor Shahbaz Khan for allegedly molesting girl

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): A case has been filed against actor Shahbaz Khan for allegedly molesting a girl here in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered at Oshiwara Police Station under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman).

An investigation is underway, police said.

Shahbaz has worked in several Bollywood movies and television shows. Some of his notable works include 'Yug', 'The Great Maratha', 'Betaal Pachisi', 'Chandrakanta' and 'The Sword of Tipu Sultan'.

Recently, he was seen on TV shows like 'Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush', 'Tenali Rama' and 'Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali'. (ANI)