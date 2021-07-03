FIR against Cong MLA, others for inaugurating bridge without permission, load testing in MP

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday filed a case against former Congress minister Sajjan Singh Verma and a few others for inaugurating a bridge over the Seep river that was constructed without prior permissions from the concerned authorities.

The bridge was inaugurated in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Budhni constituency in Sehore district. The case was filed after Verma and others paased through the construction site in Panda village without permission and load testing.



While speaking to ANI, Sehore Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sameer Yadav said, "On the basis of a report filed by Somesh Srivastava who is Sub-Divisional Officer at PWD, a case has been lodged against a former minister Sajjan Singh and other people for passing through a construction site in Panda village without permission and load testing."

"A case has been registered under Sections 188, 269,270,336 of the Indian Penal Code and in other relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act", the police said.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

