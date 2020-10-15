FIR against Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar for calling Shivraj Singh Chouhan 'bhukhe-nange'

Ashok Nagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar for allegedly calling Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan 'bhukhe-nange' (poverty-stricken).

The FIR has been lodged at Rajpur police station of Ashok Nagar district in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.



Based on a report of the flying squads team (FST) of Election Commission, an FIR has been registered under sections 171-G, 505 (2) and 188 of the IPC, police said.

On October 11, while addressing a by-election rally in Rajpur in Ashoknagar district, in presence of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Gurjar had called Chouhan a 'bhukhe-nange'.

"Kamal Nath is another big industrialist, he is not as 'bhukhe-nange' as Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Chouhan used to have five acres of land earlier but now he has thousands of acres of land, as he has been drinking farmers' blood," Gurjar said. (ANI)

