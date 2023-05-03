FIR against former Mumbai corporator for allegedly raping woman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): Mumbai police on Tuesday filed an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former corporator Mangesh Satamkar for allegedly raping a woman, an official said.

According to officials, a woman allegedly accused Mangesh Satamkar, a member of Uddhav Thackeray's faction of raping her on multiple occasions, on Tuesday.

The complainant woman alleged that Mangesh Satamkar raped her on multiple occasions on the pretext of marriage.



Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 376 (2)(N), 312, 420, 504, 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code, against the accused at Antop Hills Police Station, the police said.

"The investigation is underway and no arrests have been made yet," the police said.

