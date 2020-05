FIR against Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide for breaching lockdown orders

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide for breaching lockdown orders.

The FIR has been registered with Jaisinghpur police station of Kolhapur under section 188 of the IPC.

He had travelled to Kolhapur to meet somebody there from Sangli district without permission yesterday, police said. (ANI)