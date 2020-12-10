FIR against Indore man for giving triple talaq to wife

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 9 (ANI): A woman has filed a case against her husband for allegedly giving triple talaq to her after she failed to provide the demanded dowry, in Indore, said Madhya Pradesh police on Tuesday.

An FIR has been registered by police at Chandan Nagar Police Station in Indore on Monday.



"On Monday, a woman filed a complaint of triple talaq in Chandan Nagar police station. An FIR was registered on her complaint on Monday. In her complaint, she has alleged that her husband, in-laws and one other relative were demanding dowry. The woman and her family were not able to fulfill the demands, so she was physically and mentally assaulted at her in-laws' house," additional City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Puneet Gehlot told media.

"The couple had married 10 years ago. The woman alleged that her husband has given her triple talaq. It is unconstitutional and hence we registered a case against his husband, in-laws and one relative," he added.

Further investigation is underway, he said. (ANI)

