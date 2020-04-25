FIR against JD(S) MLC, son for protesting against COVID testing of journalists in Mandya

Mandya (Karnataka) [India], April 25 (ANI): An FIR was registered against JD(S) MLC KT Srikante Gowda, his son, and three others for protesting against coronavirus testing of journalists in Karnataka's Mandya city on Saturday.

According to the police, JD(S) MLC KT Srikante Gowda, his son Krishik Gowda, Chandrakala Aythu, Jagadish, and Raju have been named as accused in the FIR filed at Mandya West police station.

The FIR has been registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Disaster Management Act including unlawful assembly, rioting, wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, negligent act likely to spread infection of a deadly disease, etc.

Gowda, along with a group of locals, had created a ruckus objecting to the coronavirus testing of journalists at Ambedkar Bhawan in Mandya here earlier today.

Police said that a journalists' association had filed a written complaint seeking the registration of an FIR in the matter.

As per an order by the state health department, medical professionals were conducting health tests of journalists at Ambedkar Bhawan in Mandya when Gowda along with some locals started protesting, officials said.

Further actions are being taken, police said. (ANI)

