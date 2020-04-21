FIR against Kannada TV anchor for organising wedding

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 21 (ANI): An FIR has been filed against a Kannada TV anchor allegedly for organising a guest packed wedding at a resort near Bengaluru last week amid lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Police got the tip-off about the event held on April 18 by locals residing near the resort. Around 20 people were present there to attend the wedding.

The FIR has been filed under National Disaster Management Act (NDMA) and Section 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

