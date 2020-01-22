FIR against Magsaysay Award winner for remarks on Savarkar in Aligarh

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): An FIR has been lodged against social activist and Magsaysay Award winner Sandeep Pandey for his remarks on Veer Savarkar.

Speaking to media, CO Civil Lines, Anil Samania said, "A complaint is lodged by Rajiv Kumar Ashish, national vice-president of All India Hindu Mahasabha against Magsaysay Award winner Sandeep Pandey in connection with indecent remarks on Veer Savarkar. An FIR is lodged based on this complaint under sections 153 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)."

"An investigation is underway. Pandey came to the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) where he made a speech in which he made the alleged indecent remarks," he added. (ANI)

