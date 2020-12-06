FIR against man for abducting minor in Aligarh

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against a man for allegedly abducting a minor girl in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.



"FIR was registered on December 4 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sec 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) and 367 (Kidnapping or abducting in order to subject the person to grievous hurt, slavery). The girl is being looked for," said Kuldeep Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Aligarh.

"The name of a man, Aashiq is coming forward," said Singh.

Further investigation and action is being undertaken. (ANI)

