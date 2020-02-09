FIR against movie 'Shooter' producer, others after Punjab CM orders ban

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] Feb 9 (ANI): Punjab Police on Sunday registered a case against producer of movie 'Shooter' KV Singh Dhillon and others for allegedly promoting violence, heinous crimes, gangsterism, drugs extortion, threats, and criminal intimidation.

This comes hours after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered a ban on 'Shooter', which is based on the life and crimes of notorious gangster Sukha Kahlwan.

"The case has been registered against movie 'Shooter' producer KV Singh Dhillon and others under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code. The FIR said the movie is likely to instigate youngsters to take up arms and disturb peace and harmony," Police said.

According to an official spokesperson, Amarinder has made it clear that his government will not allow any movies, songs, etc that seek to promote crime, violence, drugs and gangsterism or crime in the state.

The shooter named gangster Kahlwan, who has been shown in the movie, was allegedly involved in more than 20 cases, including murder, kidnapping, and extortion. He was shot dead by gangster Vicky Gounder and his accomplices on January 22, 2015, while he was being brought back to Patiala Jail after a court hearing in Jalandhar. (ANI)

