FIR against Paytm VP, others for duping man of Rs 1.46 lakh in UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against five people, including Paytm vice president in connection with the alleged withdrawal of Rs 1.46 lakh from the merchant's account on the pretext of Paytm cashback.

The case has been registered at the Kavinagar police station against five people, including Paytm vice president Ajay Shekhar Sharma, under sections of fraud on the complaint of victim Rajkumar Singh, who is an owner of marketing company.

Manish Mishra, Superintendent of Police Ghaziabad, said, it is being investigated if bank details of the victim, who received a call on December 28 last year, had been compromised.

"The victim was asked to click on a link sent on his number by 'unidentified person' in order to win cashback. Soon after he clicked on the link, Rs 1.46 lakh were deducted from his account," police said.

Police are interrogating Paytm officials to find out if there was any lapse on their part to secure customers' data. (ANI)

