FIR against private ambulance service in Pune for overcharging patient

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against a private ambulance service at Bibvewadi police station on a complaint by RTO (Regional Transport Office), Pune for overcharging a patient, police said.

A case has been registered under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The RTO had earlier specified fixed rates for ambulance services between Rs 11 to Rs 13 per kilometre. (ANI)

