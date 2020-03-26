Puducherry [India], Mar 26 (ANI): A FIR was registered against Congress MLA John Kumar for allegedly violating the lockdown orders issued by the Puducherry government to contain the spread of COVID-19.
It has been alleged that Kumar was distributing bags containing vegetables to a gathering of more than 200 people near his residence in Nellithope.
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had earlier announced that curfew will be imposed in the Union Territory till March 31. (ANI)
FIR against Puducherry MLA for violating lockdown orders
ANI | Updated: Mar 26, 2020 05:22 IST
