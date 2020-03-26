FIR against Puducherry MLA for violating lockdown orders

Puducherry [India], Mar 26 (ANI): A FIR was registered against Congress MLA John Kumar for allegedly violating the lockdown orders issued by the Puducherry government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

It has been alleged that Kumar was distributing bags containing vegetables to a gathering of more than 200 people near his residence in Nellithope.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had earlier announced that curfew will be imposed in the Union Territory till March 31. (ANI)

