FIR against restaurant in Delhi's Kalka Ji for violating COVID-19 norms

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): An FIR was on Monday filed against a restaurant in Delhi's Kalka Ji area for violating night curfew guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the police, in a joint raid conducted by the Delhi Police along with SDM Kalka Ji Shri Atish Kumar Gupta at 11 pm, a restaurant was found violating night curfew guidelines.

"About 11 pm, a joint raid was conducted along with SDM Kalka Ji Shri Atish Kumar Gupta at a restaurant namely Chumbkiya in E block Kalka Ji, where some boys and girls were found gathered inside a restaurant, who were found violating night curfew guidelines," said Delhi Police in a statement.



"A case is being registered under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). During the raid, no one was assaulted," it added.

The fact that the restaurant was run by the son of Assistant Commissioner of Police ( ACP), Delhi was also verified and it was found that neither the son of ACP is associated with the cafe or he was present at the said cafe.

Further inquiry from the manager/owner revealed that the son of the ACP is not associated with the cafe, however, he was earlier associated when the same was opened in 2019, Delhi Police informed.

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on April 6 imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30. However, the government said, "there will be no restrictions on traffic movement during the night curfew". (ANI)

