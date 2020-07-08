FIR against six police officials for killing theft case suspect in Gujarat

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 7 (ANI): Six police officials were booked for allegedly killing a theft case suspect at a police station and destroying evidence in Gujarat's Vadodara.

The incident took place on December 30, 2019.

It was found in the investigation that accused police personnel had picked up Babu Shaikh on suspicion that he was involved in a theft case and during interrogation, the suspect died. Later, the accused disposed of the body of the suspect.

"FIR has been registered against six police officials including police inspector DB Gohil, Police Sub-inspector Rabari and four constables under IPC section 304, 201, 203, 204 and 34. Further investigation is on," SG Patil, Investigating Officer, said on Tuesday.(ANI)

