FIR against Sukhbir Badal, other leaders, workers after protest against Punjab govt

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 16 (ANI): A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal along with 20 leaders and workers of his party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for staging a protest near Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's farmhouse at Siswan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FIR has been registered under Section 188 (disobedience to public servants' order) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

"FIR filed against SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal along with 20 leaders and workers of his party and Bahujan Samaj Party under Section 188 of IPC and provisions of the Disaster Management Act for staging a protest near Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's farmhouse at Siswan," police said.



On Tuesday, Badal was detained by Punjab Police during the protest against the Punjab government.

Badal and party workers were protesting outside chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's residence in Siwan and demanding the dismissal of state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into alleged selling of vaccines at an exhorbitant price.



"If a storm rises, Captain won't be able to stop it, even if he uses all his force. There is a scam in vaccination, there is a scam in Fateh Kit, there is a scam in SC scholarship, farmers' land is being acquired," said Badal before getting detained.

The SAD leaders and party workers had gathered to protest against the alleged corruption in the Congress state government. (ANI)

