FIR against Tamil writer Nellai Kannan for his speech during anti-CAA protest

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Tirunelveli Police">Tirunelveli Police have registered an FIR against Tamil writer Nellai Kannan for his speech during a protest meeting against the newly-enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The meeting was called by the Social Democratic Party of India on December 29. Police have booked him on the basis of multiple complaints filed by BJP leaders.

Kannan has been booked under Sections 504, 505(1) and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

