FIR against WB BJP president, others for assembling at funeral without permission

Midnapur (West Bengal) [India], June 23 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against BJP State President Dilip Ghosh and other leaders for gathering at the party's Subhash Nagar office on June 20 without permission, to pay last respects to party worker Pawan Jana of Dantan who was allegedly killed by TMC workers.

The case has been registered against Dilip Ghosh, State General Sec Sayantan Bose, MP Purulia Jyotirmoy Mahato, Midnapur BJP President Samit Das, other leaders and around 120 to 150 unknown BJP supporters.

In the suo moto complaint lodged by the Midnapur Kotwali PS police, it has been written that BJP workers didn't take any permission from any legal authority and many were seen without masks and brought out a motorcycle rally in the Midnapur town. (ANI)

