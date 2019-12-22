FIR Filed Against Congress leader Khader for Inciting Violence

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): An FIR has been filed against Congress leader UT Khader at Pandeshwar police station in Mangaluru on the complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Sandesh Kumar who alleged that Khader delivered a provocative speech that incited violence at a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 18.

On December 17, the Congress MLA Khader warned Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa over implementing CAA in the state and had said, "Country is in flames but Karnataka is an island of peace. I am warning Karnataka Chief Minister that if you implement Citizenship Act here then I swear Karnataka will be blown up into cinders."

On December 20, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with senior police officers to discuss the law and order situation in the state.

On Thursday, two people were killed in Mangaluru in the alleged police firing after protests against the new citizenship law turned violent despite prohibitory orders in the area. Seven journalists were detained by Mangaluru Police on Friday amid protests over the amended Citizenship Act and released later. Mangaluru South Police said all the detained journalists were released.

Section-144 has been imposed in several districts of Karnataka following the public agitation over CAA in the state, including the areas of Hubli, Kalaburagi and Dakshina Kannada. Under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) assembly of four or more people in an area is prohibited.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

