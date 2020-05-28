FIR in Aligarh after video showing 10-15 people dancing at wedding goes viral

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): After a video went viral showing more than 10-15 people participating in a dance programme, a case has been registered for the violation of lockdown here on Wednesday.

"In a viral video, more than 10-15 people can be seen participating in a dance programme. It was a wedding function for which the host had arranged the dance event at his residence. FIR has been registered for violating lockdown norms," said Muniraj, Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

Further investigation is being done, he added. (ANI)

