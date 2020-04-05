FIR in UP against 10 Indonesians linked to Tablighi Jamaat for violating visa norms

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): An FIR has been registered in UP's Ghaziabad district against 10 Indonesian nationals, including five women who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month, for violating tourist visa norms.

All of them have been sent to a quarantine facility.

Besides the Indonesians, police have booked a local guide and four others who provided them accommodation.

"An FIR has been filed against 10 Indonesians for violating tourist visa norms in Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad. They have been sent to the quarantine facility. A local guide and four others who provided them accommodation have also been booked," Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the Ghaziabad Police said that the Indonesians have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, sections of Epidemic Diseases Act and Foreigners Act, 1897.



The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.



The total number of cases rose to 3,374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 266 have been cured or discharged, while 77 deaths have been reported so far in the country. (ANI)

