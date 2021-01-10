FIR lodged, 2 held after bull dies during bullfight in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 10 (ANI): Two people have been arrested after a bull died in the bullfight at Mandrem in the Pernem area of Goa.

An FIR has also been registered against unknown persons for organising the bullfight on Saturday.

According to Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi, "some media persons had informed that bullfights were organised at Mandrem on January 4 and one bull had died in the said bullfight."



"After receiving information, the police immediately registered a case and two bull owners have been arrested," he added.

Police have traced the dead bull and the post mortem has been scheduled for Sunday.

Further investigation is in progress, police added. (ANI)

