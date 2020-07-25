FIR lodged after 45 cows died of 'suffocation', committee to investigate matter: Bilaspur Collector

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Bilaspur Collector on Saturday informed that a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed after 45 cows in Takhatpur tehsil died of suffocation and a committee has been formed to investigate the matter.

After 45 cows died under the mysterious condition in Takhatpur tehsil, the preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of their death was suffocation.

"45 cows died due to suffocation in Takhatpur tehsil after some Gram Panchayat members kept a large number of animals in small space last night," Bilaspur Collector Saransh Mittar said.

"FIR has been registered and a committee has been formed to investigate the matter," he added.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel directed the collector and superintendent of police to probe the matter while calling the incident 'unfortunate'. (ANI)

