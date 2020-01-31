FIR lodged against Bengal BJP chief on woman anti-CAA protester's complaint

Kolkata (West Bengal), Jan 31 (ANI): An FIR has been lodged registered against West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh at Patuli police station here on the complaint of a woman who alleged harassment by Ghosh and BJP workers at a rally on Thursday.

Ghosh has been booked under Sections 354A, 509, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The FIR came a day after Ghosh, the Lok Sabha MP from Medinipur, said that the woman who was displaying a placard that read 'No CAA, No NRC', should thank her stars for having escaped "with just a torn poster".

The woman had come to Ghosh's rally at Patuli on Thursday and held aloft the placard with slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), which apparently irritated the BJP workers.

Gupta alleged she was heckled and verbally abused by BJP workers.

Ghosh later questioned as to why anti-CAA protesters come to BJP events to cause "nuisance" and not go somewhere else. (ANI)

