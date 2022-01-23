FIR lodged against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu's advisor Mohammad Mustafa

Malerkotla (Punjab) [India], January 23 (ANI): An FIR has been lodged against the former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa, who is also the principal strategic adviser to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday allegedly for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion.

The FIR has been registered in Malerkotla city police station, under section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 125 (promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) of the Representation of People's Act.

A purported video of Mustafa, where he can be allegedly heard threatening of 'creating a situation that cannot be controlled if a particular community was allowed to hold their events near his events,' was shared by Chiranshu Rattan, spokesperson of BJP Punjab Youth Wing and is doing rounds on social media.



According to the BJP leader, the video was from Malerkotla, where Mustafa, who is the husband of Punjab Minister Razia Sultana, had gone for election campaigning.

Mustafa has faced political backlash for the video.

Former Punjab CM and Punjab Lok Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh also bashed Mustafa for his alleged threats and said, "This man (Mustafa) should be behind bars. I listened to the video...He is trying to disturb Punjab peace." (ANI)

