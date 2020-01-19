FIR lodged against Shabana Azmi's driver for 'rash driving'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): The Maharashtra Police have registered a case against the driver of actress Shabana Azmi who met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday.

The FIR has been registered by the Raigad district police under Section 279 (Rash driving) and 337 (Endangering the life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

The police have, however, confirmed that the sections under which the driver is booked are bailable and he is not required to be arrested and was merely issued a notice.

The actress met with the road accident on the expressway yesterday afternoon and was shifted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai from MGM Hospital where she was initially admitted.

The car in which she was travelling was damaged in the accident involving a truck.

According to the doctors, she suffered a head injury and there is slight damage to her backbone. Her condition is stable and is under medical observation. (ANI)

