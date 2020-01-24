FIR lodged for manhandling of TV journalists at Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): An FIR was lodged in connection with a case in which TV journalists were allegedly manhandled and roughed up by some miscreants at the Shaheen Bagh on Friday.

".....I and my team anyhow managed to escape from there. But the crowd snatched one of our cameras while they tried to snatch the second camera also. They completely destroyed the camera," said journalist Deepak Chaurasia in his complaint.

"I and my team were manhandled. There was misbehaviour. A camera was snatched while another camera was broken. I can produce the video of the incident later on. I can identify those who have done this," he said in his complaint.

Meanwhile, DD news team was were also reportedly roughed up.

"#ShaheenBagh, when our @DDNewsHindi team reached there then goondas roughed up our reporter and photojournalists and misbehaved with them. They made them switch off the cameras," tweeted a TV journalist with DD News.

Protests have been held at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 last year. Protestors have blocked Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch causing inconvenience to daily commuters.

The Delhi High Court had asked the Delhi Police to look into the matter of blockage of Kalindi Kunj road due to the protest at Shaheen Bagh. (ANI)