FIR lodged in bomb hurling incident at Lucknow court complex

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Police here on Thursday registered an FIR in a matter pertaining to the hurling of crude bomb towards the chamber of lawyer Sanjeev Lodhi in a Lucknow court complex on Thursday.

The case has been registered in Wazirganj Police Station following the complaint filed by Lodhi. It has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder), 3 and 4.

The incident took place earlier in the day and two persons have suffered injuries.

Lodhi has blamed another lawyer Jitu Yadav for the incident. (ANI)

