FIR lodged in IB officer Ankit Sharma's death, AAP leader named as accused

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): An FIR has been lodged in the death of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma's death whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26 during the communal violence in the northeast Delhi.

The victim's father, Ravinder Kumar, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, has named Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) municipal councillor Tahir Hussain as an accused. Kumar has said that he "fully believes" that Tahir Hussain and the men gathered at his house have killed his son and threw the body into the drain from the rooftop of the nearby mosque.

The deceased's father has alleged that Hussain, whose office is located near Chand Bagh Pulia, had gathered men who were pelting stones and petrol bombs during the violence which led to tension and fear among the residents.

"On February 25, my son Ankit left the house at around 5 pm to buy some goods and provisions. When he didn't return, we started searching for him. We went to nearby police stations at Khajuri Khas, Dayalpur and later enquired about him in nearby hospitals. After searching him through the night, we filed a missing complaint with police on 26th February," Kumar said in the FIR.

"I came to know that Ankit wa slast seen with one Kallu. When I enquired about Kallu, someone told me that a dead body had been thrown in a drain near Chand Bagh. The police called divers who found the body of Ankit. He was only wearing his innerwear and there were deep slashes and cuts on his face, chest, back which could have been the result of a sharp-edged weapon. His face was burned indicating that acid was used," stated Kumar in the FIR.

The police have lodged a case under Sections 302/365/201/34 of the Indian Penal Code and further investigating the case.

At least 38 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have been injured in the communal violence that rocked northeast Delhi for four days. (ANI)

