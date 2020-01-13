FIR registered after police exam candidates create ruckus at Bihar railway station

Hajipur (Bihar) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): An FIR has been registered in connection with the ruckus at Hajipur railway station on January 12 by aspirants to the Constable post in Bihar Police who were irked by non-availability of special transport to facilitate their movement.

According to police, the FIR was registered at Railway Protection Force (RPF) police station here on the statement of the Hajipur railway station master.

The accused will be identified based on the footage from the CCTV cameras installed on the premises, police said.

Hundreds of aspirants of the constable post in Bihar Police ran berserk at Hajipur Railway station on Saturday and pelted stones on the trains after finding out that no trains were scheduled for Bettiah and Motihari, the examination centres.

After the incident, Indian Railways on Sunday provided special trains throughout several areas of Bihar to facilitate the movement of candidates for the State Police Constable exam. (ANI)

