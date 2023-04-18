FIR registered after two buildings collapse in Delhi's Nangloi

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): An FIR was registered in connection with the collapse of two buildings due to an LPG cylinder blast at Nangloi road in the national capital on Monday.

Police said a PCR call was received at around 5.06 am on Monday, informing about the collapse of two houses at Kunwar Singh Nagar, Nangloi.

In the first incident, a two-storey building caved in, leaving a total of seven persons injured. In the other incident, a single-storey building went down, leaving 2 persons injured.

Two fire engines, 2 PCR vans, 5 CATS (Centralised Accident and Trauma Services) ambulances, a vehicle of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority and a minibus of the Disaster Management Service along with Delhi Police personnel reached the spot, the police added.

All nine persons were rescued with the help of locals and firefighters and were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital at Mangolpuri in Delhi.



Of the nine injured persons, 5 were identified as men -- including a 5-year-old boy, 2 women and 2 minor girls aged 5 years and 6 months respectively, the police said.

Six of the injured were said to be out of danger while 2 were shifted to the ICU, the police said.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory Division (FSL) team was called to survey the scene but they couldn't collect samples because of the hazardous state of the buildings.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Punjabi Bagh were also informed about the incident.

Police said a case has been registered under sections 285 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

