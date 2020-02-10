FIR registered against 21 for violation of section 144 during Anti-CAA protest in Lucknow; 2 arrested

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against 21 people for violation of Section 144 during a demonstration held at Lucknow's Clock Tower against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed National Registrar of Citizens (NRC), Lucknow police has said, adding that 2 accused have been arrested so far.

A case was also filed against the 21 named and several other unnamed accused for sharing a social media post inviting people to the protest, police added.

Lucknow's Clock Tower has witnessed anti-CAA, NRC protests since January 17. As many as 50 people have been arrested, while 8 FIRs have been registered since the beginning of the protest at the named site.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Police has issued notice to Islamic cleric Maulana Saif Abbas, asking him to not take part in the anti-CAA, NRC protest at the Clock Tower. (ANI)

