FIR registered against 76 people in over Rs 512 cr Karnala co-operative bank scam

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Navi Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against 76 people, including an ex MLA under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for alleged irregularities of over Rs 512 crores in the Karnala Nagari co-operative bank scam of over Rs 512 crores.

The police said, "In the FIR registered, charges have been registered against 76 people including Vivekananda Patil, a former MLA of the Peasants and Workers Party of India and the chairperson of Karnala co-operative bank."

"The other names registered in the FIR were in the executive board of the bank," the police added.

Reacting to the development, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said: "I hope that the Navi Mumbai police arrests Vivekanda Patil and others involved in the scam soon."

The police have registered case under IPC sections 409, 417, 420, 463, 465, 467, 468, 471, 477, 201, 120b and 34 in the Panvel police station. (ANI)

