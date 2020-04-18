FIR registered against businessman for travelling from 'Red Zone' of Jammu to Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 18 (ANI): A FIR was registered against a businessman from Kashmir who travelled from a 'Red Zone' of Jammu to the Valley amid the coronavirus lockdown, police said on Saturday.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

There are 328 COVID-19 positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir including 5 deaths and 42 cured/discharged, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

