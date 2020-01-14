FIR registered against Lucknow KGMU's doctor for taking bribe from contractual staff

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): A FIR has been lodged against a doctor of King George Medical University (KGMU) for allegedly taking bribe from contractual staff members on the pretext of providing them permanent jobs.

According to FIR, Dr Ved Prakash, Critical Care Unit Shatabdi Phase - 2, demanded Rs 25 lakh from the victims in 2016.

The complainants alleged they have given Rs 23 lakh to Prakash but only 8 out of 11 names were forwarded for permanent postings, but none got the job.

"When we asked for doctors to return the money, they have returned only Rs 5 lakh," the FIR stated.

The complainants demanded that a case should be registered against Prakash and Rs 18,000 should be given to them. (ANI)

