FIR registered against Mithun Chakraborty's wife, son in Mumbai for alleged rape, cheating

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against the son and wife of veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty for alleged rape and coercion of a girl in Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the FIR was registered against Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay and his wife Yogeeta Bali at Oshiwara police station in Mumbai on October 15.

The woman, in her complaint, had said that she was in a relationship with Mahaakshay since 2015 and that Mahaakshay had once drugged her with a soft drink and forced physical relations with her without her consent.



She alleged that Mahaakshay had promised marriage to her but never fulfilled his promise.

The woman said she had tried to get an FIR registered in the case in Mumbai but the police did not register the matter. Later, she shifted to Delhi, where she appealed to a Delhi local court seeking directions for the registration of an FIR.

The court, on the basis of whose prima facie evidences, ordered to register an FIR in the case, after which an FIR was registered at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai. (ANI)

