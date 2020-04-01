FIR registered against Tablighi Jamaat head for organising gathering at Markaz despite lockdown

New Delhi [India], Apr 1 (ANI): After 24 people who attended the Markaz event in Nizamuddin were tested positive for coronavirus, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava, on Tuesday said that an FIR has been registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897.

"Case registered against Maulana Saad and others of Tablighi Jamaat under Epidemic Disease Act 1897 and other sections of IPC for violation of government directions given to the management of Markaz of Basti Nizamuddin, regarding restrictions on gatherings," said Delhi Police Commissioner.

Earlier, 24 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event were tested positive for coronavirus.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the officials are not certain of the number of people who participated in the event but it is being estimated that 1,500-1,700 people had assembled at the Markaz building.

"Around 1033 people have been evacuated so far -- 334 of them have been sent to the hospital and 700 sent to quarantine centres. Total, 24 positive cases have been found," Jain had said. (ANI)

