FIR registered by Rhea Chakraborty illegal, contempt of SC's orders: Vikas Singh

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): The FIR registered at Bandra police station by actor Rhea Chakraborty is "clearly illegal and contempt of the Supreme Court's orders", said Vikas Singh, lawyer of Rajput's father on Tuesday.

Singh said he will take strong action to ensure that the FIR, which names Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of RML Hospital, Delhi and others under various sections of the IPC, and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, does not deflect the trials in another direction.

"The FIR, which has been registered is clearly illegal and clearly a contempt of the orders of the SC. The SC had very clearly said that if the Mumbai police as part of its inquest proceedings come across some cognisable offence in the death of Sushant then that could be referred to CBI," Singh told reporters here.

"We will take strong action to assure the accused doesn't succeed in deflecting the trial into another direction to save herself and to ensure the law doesn't take its full course," he added.

The lawyer said that the FIR registered was clearly a contempt of the Supreme Court's orders on three grounds. Two of those, according to Singh, are earlier judgements of the Supreme Court in other cases while the third was "the spirit of the judgement in Rhea Chakraborty's case."

He further alleged that the Bandra police station seemed to be like a "second home" for Chakraborty by stating, "The FIR has been registered as if to oblige the accused, because sections of the IPC and the NDPS Act have been used liberally, without even looking into the content of the complaint made by Rhea Chakraborty. This whole attempt appears to be somehow to help the accused and to deflect the investigation in a direction so that the accused gets some benefit."

Earlier today, the Mumbai police had said that it was transferring the case registered on the basis of Chakraborty's complaint to the CBI.

In her complaint to the Bandra Police Station, Chakraborty had stated that Priyanka Singh had sent Rajput a prescription by Dr Tarun Kumar and he "appears to have prescribed medication controlled under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 to Sushant without any consultation as mandated by law."

Meanwhile, Chakraborty arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for further questioning for the third consecutive day in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Yesterday, after her questioning was concluded Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy Director-General, NCB had said, "Rhea Chakraborty has been sent back to her home. She has been called back tomorrow, the interrogation will continue." (ANI)

