FIR registered for violation of Section 144 in MP's Rajgarh

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against 124 persons for violation of Section 144 in Rajgarh on Sunday during a demonstration held by BJP workers in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

17 accused have been arrested.

Moreover, an FIR has been registered against 2 persons for hitting the Rajgarh Deputy Collector Priya Verma and pulling her hair during the demonstration. One of the accused has been arrested.

On Sunday, a clash broke out between police and BJP workers, who were carrying out a 'Tiranga rally' in support of the CAA, in Rajgarh.

According to police, permission was not granted for the rally due to the imposition of Section 144 in the region. However, the BJP workers and local leaders held the rally without permission. (ANI)

