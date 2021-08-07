Representative Image
FIR registered in connection with protest against construction of Haj House in Delhi's Dwarka

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2021 15:12 IST


New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified people in connection with a protest against the construction of Haj House in Delhi's Dwarka.

As per a statement issued by Delhi Police, the FIR was registered for violation of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Act pertaining to violation of COVID guidelines.
A large number of people had gathered in Dwarka's Sector 22 on Friday to protest against the construction of a proposed Haj House in the area. (ANI)

