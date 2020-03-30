Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): A FIR has been registered at Chikhali Police Station of Pimpri-Chinchwad area here against 13 people for allegedly violating lockdown orders after they gathered on a terrace of a building in Chikhali on 27 March to offer Friday namaz.
The FIR also mentioned names of unidentified 20-25 people.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25 in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. (ANI)
FIR registered in Pune against 13 for violating lockdown
ANI | Updated: Mar 30, 2020 04:23 IST
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): A FIR has been registered at Chikhali Police Station of Pimpri-Chinchwad area here against 13 people for allegedly violating lockdown orders after they gathered on a terrace of a building in Chikhali on 27 March to offer Friday namaz.