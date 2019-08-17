Visual from AIIMS hospital in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Visual from AIIMS hospital in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Fire at AIIMS brought under control

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:27 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A major fire which broke out in the PC Block of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) here on Saturday has been brought under control, according to hospital sources.
A total of 34 fire tenders were pressed into service and firefighters were able to contain the fire from spreading to nearby blocks. No casualty has been reported.
The fire, which broke out late afternoon in the hospital and caused extensive damages to the first, second and third floor of the PC Block was doused by approximately 6:25 pm.
However, as a precautionary measure, patients and other occupants from the AB 1 to AB 7 wards were evacuated to Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences and other safe areas.
The PC Block is a non-patient block comprising of research labs, doctors rooms etc, however, it is interconnected to the Emergency Wing of the hospital.
A short circuit is suspected to have caused the blaze.
A little earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed the hope that the fire would quickly be brought under control and urged the people to remain calm.
"The fire in AIIMS building will be brought under control at the earliest. Fire service trying its best to extinguish the fire. I appeal to everyone to maintain calm and allow the Fire Services personnel to do their work," Kejriwal's posted on his twitter handle.
According to an AIIMS official, a total of 15,000 new patients visit the hospital, out of which almost one-third visit the Emergency wing. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:59 IST

MP: 4-month-old tiger dies in Bandhavgarh National Park

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A four-month-old tiger cub has died in Dhamokhar range of Bandhavgarh National Park here after being abandoned by its mother.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:56 IST

Major administrative reshuffle in Odisha, Gagan Dhal appointed...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): In a major bureaucratic reshuffle by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led BJD government on Saturday reshuffled many IAS officers. Senior IAS officer Gagan Kumar Dhal has been appointed the chairman of Odisha Forest Development Corporation Ltd (OFDC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:56 IST

Telangana govt has led people astray for 6 years in name of 2...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Telangana state government astray its people for six years in the name of 2 bedroom scheme, said Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:48 IST

Army veteran Surendra Poonia files complaint over threat calls...

New Delhi (India), Aug 17 (ANI): BJP member and army veteran Major (Retd.) Surendra Poonia on Saturday filed an online complaint with the Ministry of Home Affairs after receiving intimidating calls and messages from suspicious numbers, which asked him to stop tweeting on issues relating to India and P

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:46 IST

Vaiko's plea to implead in LTTE ban case to be heard in October...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A special tribunal will hear MDMK leader Vaiko's application, seeking lifting of the ban imposed on Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) from October 11 to 14 in Madurai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:46 IST

First case of triple talaq in Mumbai at Nagpada Police Station

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The first case of triple talaq in Mumbai was registered at the Nagpada police station here in which a husband allegedly gave triple-talaq to his wife in November last year. The accused has been booked under Muslim Women ( Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ac

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:37 IST

Nadda to visit Telangana for BJP's membeship drive

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to visit Telangana for two days from August 18-19 for the party's membership drive.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:36 IST

Sikkim CM meets Amit Shah in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:34 IST

MM Kalburgi murder case: SIT files chargesheet against 6 accused

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A charge sheet was filed on Saturday by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) against six accused in the conspiracy and murder of eminent scholar MM Kalburgi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:28 IST

Andhra Pradesh: ACB officials raid sub-registrar office

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Saturday led by ACB DSP Nagabhushanam raided the office of the Proddutur town sub-registrar.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:10 IST

AAP SC-ST wing to protest Sant Ravidas Temple demolition

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The SC-ST wing of the Aam Aadmi Party have planned a "gherao" of the BJP office here on Sunday to protest the demolition of the Sant Ravidas Temple in Tughlakabad.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:04 IST

MP: CM announces financial aid for patients who lost sight after...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday announced Rs 50,000 financial assistance and free medical care to 11 patients who lost their eyesight after a free cataract operation in a private hospital in Indore. An inquiry has also been ordered in

Read More
iocl