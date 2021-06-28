Fire at AIIMS Delhi brought under control

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): The fire that broke out here in a dummy room of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday morning has been brought under control.

According to Delhi police, a PCR call was received at Hauz Khas police station around 5:15 am about the blaze.

"Sparking and smoke seen in a dummy room of AIIMS hospital near the casualty area. All patients were evacuated from the affected area. Seven fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and extinguished the fire. The situation is now normal and under control and there is neither any casualty nor any injury to any person. Cause of fire yet to be ascertained," said DCP South Atul Thakur.



The casualty area has been reopened for patients, he added.

The police further said that the investigation is still ongoing to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

