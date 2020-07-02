Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Delphi Building at Powai in Mumbai on Wednesday. The fire was confined to the 3,000 sq ft office area on the 5th floor of the 7 story building.
Three small engine lines of 5 motor pumps were in operation and no injuries were reported, according to the Mumbai Fire Department. (ANI)
Fire at building in Mumbai's Powai, no casualties reported
ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2020 12:22 IST
