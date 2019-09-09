Fire at computer sales company in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A fire broke out with smoke billowing at a private computer sales company here on Sunday night.

The fire broke out at about 11 pm at Asian Computers reportedly causing huge damage to the property as the company have a huge stock of computers and its accessories.

As many as 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flame. However, the heavy smoke is causing great difficulty in extinguishing the fire.

The fire department is struggling to prevent the spread of fire to the adjacent buildings.

Further details are awaited (ANI)

